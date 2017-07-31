Bon Voyage and Stevie G among latest acts announced for Indiependence
The line-up for the debut Heineken stage at Indiependence this weekend has been revealed.
Performing at the Heineken Live Your Music stage at Deer Farm, Mitchelstown across the weekend are: well-known Irish DJ Arveene’s new live project Bon Voyage; legendary Cork spinner Stevie G; DJ Deece, who has headlined stages at festivals across Ireland; and house music producer Lo Cutz.
- 5.30pm - 8.30pm: Tara Stewart
- 8.30pm - 11.30pm: Lui Rwego
- 11.30pm-2.30am: Bobofunk
- 4pm - 7.30pm: Claire Beck
- 7.30pm - 10.30pm: Eddie Kay
- 10.30pm - 12am: Bon Voyage [Live]
- 12am - 2.30am: Lo Cutz
- 4pm- 8pm: Stevie G
Heineken Live Your Music Stage @ Indiependence:
Friday 4th
Saturday 5th
Sunday 6th
Live Your Music is a new concept built on the collective passion that fans have for music experiences.
Music fans and their friends can create their own bespoke nightclub experience in the Heineken Live Your Music Club.
Here, Heineken will hand over control to Indiependence festival-goers who, using the essentials to any great club experience, can curate the music, lighting and effects.
