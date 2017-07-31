Bon Voyage and Stevie G among latest acts announced for Indiependence

Back to Showbiz Home

The line-up for the debut Heineken stage at Indiependence this weekend has been revealed.

Performing at the Heineken Live Your Music stage at Deer Farm, Mitchelstown across the weekend are: well-known Irish DJ Arveene’s new live project Bon Voyage; legendary Cork spinner Stevie G; DJ Deece, who has headlined stages at festivals across Ireland; and house music producer Lo Cutz.

    Heineken Live Your Music Stage @ Indiependence:

    Friday 4th

  • 5.30pm - 8.30pm: Tara Stewart
  • 8.30pm - 11.30pm: Lui Rwego
  • 11.30pm-2.30am: Bobofunk

    • Saturday 5th

  • 4pm - 7.30pm: Claire Beck
  • 7.30pm - 10.30pm: Eddie Kay
  • 10.30pm - 12am: Bon Voyage [Live]
  • 12am - 2.30am: Lo Cutz

    • Sunday 6th

  • 4pm- 8pm: Stevie G

  • 8pm -11pm: Marcus O'Laoire
  • 11pm - 2.30am: DJ Deece

    • Live Your Music is a new concept built on the collective passion that fans have for music experiences.

    Music fans and their friends can create their own bespoke nightclub experience in the Heineken Live Your Music Club.

    Here, Heineken will hand over control to Indiependence festival-goers who, using the essentials to any great club experience, can curate the music, lighting and effects.
    KEYWORDS: indiependence

     

    By Denise O’Donoghue

    Join the conversation - comment here

    House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


    More in this section

    Most Read in Showbiz