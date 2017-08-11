Bodyguard tells court he saw DJ grope Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s former bodyguard has said he saw a DJ she accuses of groping her reach under the singer’s skirt during a 2013 pre-concert meet and greet photo session.

But Greg Dent testified that he did not take any immediate action because he generally took his cues from Swift and she gave him none.

Dent said he was a few steps away from Swift at the photo-op and watched everyone who came in and left.

Dent said David Mueller groped Swift under her skirt a moment before a staff photographer took a photo of Swift, Mueller and Mueller’s then-girlfriend.

He said the photo shows Swift trying to move away from Mueller.

Swift testified the photo captured the exact moment she was groped.