Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke, 40, having baby with 22-year-old girlfriend

Singer Robin Thicke’s partner April Love Geary is pregnant with their first child together.

Model Geary, 22, shared a photograph of the scan and revealed the baby’s due date is the birthday of Thicke’s late father, actor Alan Thicke.

She wrote: “Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby!

“The due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday!”

A second photo showed the expectant mother in a bikini, cradling her growing bump.

“Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut,” she wrote.

The singer and Geary have been together since 2015 and earlier this year she addressed their 18-year age gap in a post on Instagram.

Along with a snap of the pair of them on holiday, she wrote: “We’re out here LIVING while most of y’all are still bothered by an age gap.”

Blurred Lines singer Thicke, 40, has a seven-year-old son called Julian with ex-wife Paula Patton while this will be Geary’s first child.

Thicke and actress Patton were married for nine years before they separated in 2014 and divorced in 2015.