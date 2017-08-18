Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke, 40, having baby with 22-year-old girlfriend
Singer Robin Thicke’s partner April Love Geary is pregnant with their first child together.
Model Geary, 22, shared a photograph of the scan and revealed the baby’s due date is the birthday of Thicke’s late father, actor Alan Thicke.
She wrote: “Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby!
“The due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday!”
A second photo showed the expectant mother in a bikini, cradling her growing bump.
“Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut,” she wrote.
The singer and Geary have been together since 2015 and earlier this year she addressed their 18-year age gap in a post on Instagram.
Along with a snap of the pair of them on holiday, she wrote: “We’re out here LIVING while most of y’all are still bothered by an age gap.”
Blurred Lines singer Thicke, 40, has a seven-year-old son called Julian with ex-wife Paula Patton while this will be Geary’s first child.
Thicke and actress Patton were married for nine years before they separated in 2014 and divorced in 2015.
