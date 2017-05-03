Blow for fans as new father Shayne Ward vows to keep his top on

Coronation Street star Shayne Ward has said he will stop taking off his shirt so he can put weight on to give his baby daughter “bigger cuddles”.

The actor and singer has become known for stripping down to reveal his muscular physique while on TV or in photoshoots, so the decision could upset his legions of fans.

Shayne, 32, told Good Morning Britain: “I’m going to keep (my top) on for a bit. Since becoming a dad…”

He added: “I love my food. I’ve never really been into the six pack thing – I’d rather eat a burger to be honest, and I’d rather have more weight on me so I can give bigger cuddles to my little girl.”

Shayne, who won The X Factor in 2005, became a first-time father in December when he and his Hollyoaks actress girlfriend Sophie Austin welcomed daughter Willow May.

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan joked that he felt sympathy with Shayne about the “pressure” on men to look perfect.

Shayne quipped back: “It’s overwhelming and I do feel your pain.”

The That’s My Goal hit-maker also said in an interview with the Sun that he feels there is “too much pressure to get in shape nowadays” for actors.

Shayne’s on-screen alter ego Aidan Connor is currently embroiled in an affair with Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) while he is in a relationship with Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley).

He said: “I’m not trying to justify what Aidan’s doing at all, but he’s definitely confused, he’s in love with two women and he’s never been in this position before.

“He doesn’t know what to do.”

Asked if he has been in this situation in real life, Shayne said: “Oh God no, hell no. It’s too much, my mind would explode!”