Blondie’s Debbie Harry slams President Trump’s environmental policy

Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry has slammed the “slap-happy” mentality of President Donald Trump’s government when it comes to environmental issues.

Harry, 71, recently joined the campaign to save the bee population and started bee keeping, just weeks after President Trump announced he would withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement.

Arriving at the O2 Silver Clef Awards, hosted by music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, dressed in a red trouser suit with a bee choker, the American singer said: “It’s fear of death, a fear of starvation and we are trying to be futuristic about the planet and things we are confronted with politically in the United states and the slap-happy mentality that exists in the government about pollution and the environment, it’s kind of nerve-wracking so it seems appropriate.”

Matt Katz-Bohen, Chris Stein, Clem Burke and Debbie Harry (left-right) of Blondie attending the O2 Silver Clef Awards 2017 (Ian West/PA)

The band will be honoured with the outstanding achievement award at the ceremony, held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, and drummer Clem Burke said it was a privilege to be celebrated by the British charity.He said: “We are an American act so to get an award from a British foundation, it’s amazing, the British music scene has always been a major influence on my music and my life.”

The band will play in London at British Summer Time on Friday, as part of an extensive tour in support of album Pollinator which will bring them back to the UK in November, and Harry said she still get pleasure from performing live.

She said: “It’s a complete benefit for me and for all of us. It’s a blessing. Sometimes I might be frustrated but it’s a privilege.”

She added: “I’ve been lucky, I’ve had good health and I exercise and try to eat well. I do a lot of core training and body weight exercise.”