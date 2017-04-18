Blink and you will miss this teaser for the Kingsman sequel

The first footage from the highly anticipated Kingsman sequel has been unveiled in a blink-and-you-will-miss-it 15 second teaser.

The short clip shows Julianne Moore behind a diner counter, while Channing Tatum appears to be dressed as a cowboy in the first look at Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

There are also images of butterflies and an old-fashioned cinema marquee, as well as the tagline “A proper spy movie”.

The film will reunite Colin Firth as Harry Hart and Taron Egerton as Gary “Eggsy” Unwin, members of the international intelligence agency Kingsman, while Julianne, Channing, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges will be new additions to the cast.

Channing Tatum (20th Century Fox)

While little is known about the plot, it has been revealed that the sequel will see Kingsman’s headquarters destroyed, and the spies will discover an allied spy organisation in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded.

The new adventure will tests the agents’ strength and wits to the limit, as the two elite secret organisations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy in order to save the world.



Kingsman: The Golden Circle is released in UK cinemas on September 29.