Blindboy Boatclub and Martin Hayes among acts added to Cork music festival line-up
An upcoming music festival in Cork, has added more acts to its line-up.
It Takes A Village, which runs April 13-15 in Trabolgan Holiday Village, already had the likes of Young Fathers and Andrew Weatherall on the bill.
Organisers have just announced that Gloaming frontman Martin Hayes, Dublin neo-folkies Lankum and Irish electronic maestro Shit Robot will also play the weekender.
Blindboy Boatclub will do his hugely popular podcast from the event, while one of the interesting cross-genre collaborations will feature author Kevin Barry joining forces Irish electronic music pioneer Roger Doyle.
All Tier 1 tickets are now sold out, as are many of the Tier 2 options.
Tier 3 tickets go on sale on February 7 here. There are payment plan options currently on sale, where people can avail of a 25% deposit on houses only; this option jumps to 50% deposit on February 1.
Here's the scéal with the ticket prices! Time to get your pals together and smash those piggy banks! This is a residents only, self catering event. That means you can bring your own food and drink with you for the weekend but just like other festivals, you can't bring your own into the main area. You must book a house, apartment or camper van site to attend. So get your group together, figure out what type of accommodation suits you and pool your resources. Your weekend ticket and booking fees are included in the price of your accommodation, as is access to the swimming pool, pool parties most of the activities on site. There are some things that Trabolgan run themselves which will be extra but any of the organised festival activities are included. Much the same as if you were booking an Airbnb or hotel, there is one person who is the lead contact that books the accommodation. You're splitting the cost between your group. We'll be in touch with you after booking with more details and info then. There will be 3 price tiers: Tier 1 / €185 - €255 per person - On sale December 7th ** Pre-sale starts 10am December 6th. Register on our website. Link in bio** Tier 2 / €200 - €280 per person - On sale January 7th Tier 3 / €215 - €295 per person - On sale February 7th There will be a small number of Sunday Day Tickets priced at €50 including booking fee, these will go on sale on February 7th. Of course as soon as a tier sells out we'll stick the next one on sale straight away. Tickets are limited and we only have 140 houses & apartments and 30 camper van sites going on sale. When they're gone they're gone! Bon chance #ITAV18
The music lineup so far is:
- Young Fathers;
- Andrew Weatherall;
- Martin Hayes & Steve Cooney;
- Talos;
- Fujiya & Miyagi;
- Fish Go Deep;
- Brian Deady;
- The Altered Hours;
- Lankum;
- The Blindboy Podcast;
- Booka Brass;
- Shit Robot;
- Roger Doyle;
- The Jimmy Cake;
- Le Boom;
- Oh Pep!;
- Donal Dineen;
- John Daly;
- Bitch Falcon;
- Nialler9;
- Seamus Fogarty;
- Cian Finn;
- Sunday Times;
- Kevin Barry;
- Sim Simma;
- Saint Sister;
- Stevie G;
- Marc O'Reilly;
- Ye Vagabonds;
- Bantum;
- John Blek;
- Slow Moving Clouds;
- Bon Voyage;
- My Name Is John;
- David Keenan;
- Fixity;
- Céilí Allstars;
- Bad Bones;
- Shookrah;
- Anna Mieke;
- Ryan Vail;
- Strength NIA;
- Lilla Vargen;
- Super Silly;
- Jus Me;
- Spekulativ Fiktion;
- Rowan;
- Crevice;
- Ghostking Is Dead;
- DJ Scope;
- Disco E Cultura;
- Bellyman;
- Bocs Social;
- A Cow In The Water;
- Prof Ruff Chuff + Fyahred + Benji Revelation.
