Blindboy Boatclub and Martin Hayes among acts added to Cork music festival line-up

An upcoming music festival in Cork, has added more acts to its line-up.

It Takes A Village, which runs April 13-15 in Trabolgan Holiday Village, already had the likes of Young Fathers and Andrew Weatherall on the bill.

Organisers have just announced that Gloaming frontman Martin Hayes, Dublin neo-folkies Lankum and Irish electronic maestro Shit Robot will also play the weekender.

Blindboy Boatclub will do his hugely popular podcast from the event, while one of the interesting cross-genre collaborations will feature author Kevin Barry joining forces Irish electronic music pioneer Roger Doyle.

All Tier 1 tickets are now sold out, as are many of the Tier 2 options.

Tier 3 tickets go on sale on February 7 here. There are payment plan options currently on sale, where people can avail of a 25% deposit on houses only; this option jumps to 50% deposit on February 1.

The music lineup so far is: