Blind Date is coming to Irish TV and Al Porter is the host

Al Porter has confirmed that he will be the host of TV3’s Blind Date.

The Tallaght comedian will front the famous dating show when it launches this autumn and if it’s anything like his stand up we’re expecting a 'lorra lorra' laughs.

“I’m beyond delighted this is happening and leaped at the chance to do it! Since I was a kid on stage in the Olympia all I’ve ever wanted to do was cheer people up and entertain as many people as possible,” he revealed today.

“I remember watching shows like Blind Date with Cilla as my Mam ironed and my Nana laughed and it doing just that – cheering us all up.”

Now that the Irish TV channel have the host sorted, it’s time to find some contestants.

So if you know of anyone looking for love, email an email to tv3.ie/blinddate