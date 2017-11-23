Blast from the past! Tiffany Butcher is returning to EastEnders

Popular Albert Square resident Tiffany Butcher is to return to EastEnders in the new year.

Maisie Smith is set to reprise her role as the daughter of Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) and Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen).

The 16-year-old first joined the BBC One serial drama in 2008 at the age of six, and was a fan favourite.

Maisie Smith returns to EastEnders as Tiffany Butcher (Ian West/PA & Jack Barnes/BBC)

Tiffany left the show in 2014 with her family when her mother chose to start a new life in Milton Keynes, although she staged a surprise return for the wedding of Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Lee Carter (Danny-Boy Hatchard) in 2016.

But when she makes her permanent comeback in early 2018, fans will see how much the cute and cheeky youngster has grown up to become just like her mother, causing trouble wherever she goes.

Smith has already started shooting scenes as Tiffany, who will instantly cause chaos when she turns up on Whitney’s doorstep out of the blue.

Smith said: “It’s great to be back on the set of EastEnders. It’s been lovely to see some old faces and meet new ones too.

“I can’t wait to show everyone how much Tiffany has changed.”