Blake Lively on Ryan Reynolds’ ‘made-up’ tweets about their daughters

Blake Lively has said her husband Ryan Reynolds runs his funny tweets about their daughters by her before he posts them.

The Hollywood star also said many of his online messages are “completely made-up”, and that his moments of social media humour are often when she loves him the most.

Lively told women’s magazine Glamour: “He may as well work for the Enquirer.

Behold! Our September issue is out this Thursday starring the incredibly fabulous @blakelively. This issue is one of our favourites yet – we can't wait for you to read it. (Photographer: @nathanielgoldberg Dress: @ysl) #blakelively #saintlaurent A post shared by British GLAMOUR (@glamouruk) on Jul 31, 2017 at 4:03am PDT

“When he says ‘my daughter,’ he’s never, ever talking about her. Everything is a completely made-up scenario.

“He’ll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But oh, I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff. I mean, I’m in love with him most of the time, but especially with that.”

One of Canadian actor Reynolds’ recent tweets read: “My daughter loves being buried up to her neck in sand at the beach. Her little face lights up when I come back to get her the next day.”

My daughter loves being buried up to her neck in sand at the beach. Her little face lights up when I come back to get her the next day. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 16, 2017

The former Gossip Girl actress said she prefers to say she is in love with Reynolds “most of the time” rather than “all the time” to protect herself from people who assume her life is perfect.

“I said, ‘Most of the time,’ because if I say, ‘I’m so in love with him all the time,’ then you get that eye-rolling, ‘Oh, her life is so great, she’s so perfect’,” she said.

“So it’s, like, my defence mechanism.”

Lively said she does not like to read things about her family life, relationship, body and career being “perfect” because it “simplifies people”.

Not happy at all… ☺️ A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:23pm PST

She added: “Not all men, but a subsection of men, have a desire to understand and control women.

“To do that, you have to paint them into this thing you can wrap your head around. But women are complex.

“It also is (a reminder) that what you see in the media is not real life. The night before an interview, I have complete anxiety: How is this person going to spin me? So when you read, ‘Oh, she’s got a perfect life,’ or ‘Her life is crumbling’ —they pick narratives for everyone.

Blake Lively (Lionel Hahn/PA)

“And the narratives stick.”

Lively and Reynolds married in 2012, having met on the set of their 2010 film Green Lantern and striking up a romance the following year.

They have two young daughters together – two-year-old James and Inez, who was born in September last year.