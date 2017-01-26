Black Women in Hollywood Awards to honour Janelle Monae and others

Essence magazine will celebrate Janelle Monae, Issa Rae, Aja Naomi King and Yara Shahidi at its 10th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

The magazine announced it will recognise “Hollywood’s next generation” at a gala dinner hosted by Gabrielle Union in the days leading up to the Oscars.

The Black Women in Hollywood Awards will be held on February 23 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Janelle Monae (Ian West/PA)

Singer-actress Janelle stars in two films up for best picture, Hidden Figures and Moonlight.

Writer-director-actress Issa is the creator and star of HBO’s hit Insecure.

Aja appears in How To Get Away With Murder, and Yara is known for her work on TV sitcom Black-ish.

Past honorees include Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, Halle Berry, Taraji P Henson, Lupita Nyong’o and Octavia Spencer.