Blac Chyna 'in it for the long haul' with Rob Kardashian despite separate homes

Model Blac Chyna has said that even though she is not living with Rob Kardashian, they are “in it for the long haul”.

The couple have a four-month-old baby daughter together, Dream, but their volatile relationship resulted in them moving into separate homes in February.

However, Chyna has told Cosmopolitan South Africa that her relationship with Kim Kardashian’s brother, 30, is far from over.

She said: “I feel like every person who’s in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs. Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it’s fake.

“I’m in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms.”

Rob’s mother is reality TV star Kris Jenner and Chyna’s is Shalana Hunter, known as Tokyo Toni. Both have appeared in the couple’s own reality series, Rob & Chyna.

I've dreamed of being a Cosmo Girl for such a long time. I feel so blessed and super humbled to be a part of such an empowering brand. Thank you @cosmopolitansa and @johnsiavis for taking such good care of me. Click the link in my bio to check out the interview. A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 17, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

The 28-year-old, who also has a son with former partner rapper Tyga, said of Rob: “I feel like everything isn’t going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier.”

Chyna added that Dream was a reason for her and Rob, the son of OJ Simpson’s lawyer Robert Kardashian, to work out their on-off relationship.

She said: “We’re looking at the bigger picture. We have a whole other human being that looks up to us, so we have to make sure she’s taken care of. He’s a wonderful dad. I think it’s because he had such a great father.”