Bjork speaks out about being sexually harassed

Singer Bjork has said she was sexually harassed by an unnamed director.

The Icelandic star, 51, revealed her experience in a post on Facebook, saying that she wanted to tell her story after being “inspired by the women everywhere who are speaking up online”.

She wrote: “Because i come from a country that is one of the worlds place closest to equality between the sexes and at the time i came from position of strength in the music world with hard earned independence, it was extremely clear to me when i walked into the actresses profession that my humiliation and role as a lesser sexually harassed being was the norm and set in stone with the director and a staff of dozens who enabled it and encouraged it.

“I became aware of that it is a universal thing that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will and the institution of film allows it.”

Bjork said when she turned the director down “he sulked and punished me and created for his team an impressive net of illusion where i was framed as the difficult one”.

Bjork (Yui Mok/PA)

She said: “Because of my strength, my great team and because i had nothing to loose having no ambitions in the acting world, i walked away from it and recovered in a years time.”

Bjork said she was “the first one that stood up to” the film-maker and that “in my opinion he had a more fair and meaningful relationship with his actresses after my confrontation so there is hope”.

She said she hoped her statement “supports the actresses and actors all over”.

“Let’s stop this,” added the singer. “There is a wave of change in the world. Kindness. Bjork.”