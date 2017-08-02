Bjork announces new album is coming ‘very soon’

Bjork fans have said they are “freaking out” after the Icelandic singer announced a new album.

Some even said they were in tears and feeling as if they had suffered a “mini heart attack” after the 51-year-old said her follow up to 2015’s Vulnicura would be out “very soon”.

Bjork announced her ninth studio record with a picture of a handwritten message on her social media accounts.

It said: “I am excited to share with you that my new album is coming out very soon. Warmthness, Bjork.”

No further details were given.

Bjork’s last album was revealed in January 2015 and reached number 11 in the UK.

Fans have been expressing their excitement online since Bjork broke the news.

“MAMA IS FEEDING US I AM SO EXCITED,” one wrote on Instagram.

Another posed on Twitter: “I’m about to have a heart attack.”

Others shared videos and images of people laughing and dancing.

“Im crying at work wow – THANKS bjork,” tweeted one emotional fan.