Birthday girl Gigi Hadid is my everything, says Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik has said girlfriend Gigi Hadid is his “everything” as he wished her a happy birthday.

The former One Direction heart-throb posted the message on Instagram with a photograph of the couple as model Gigi turned 22.

The black and white image shows Zayn, 24, kissing Gigi on the neck as she closes her eyes and smiles.

happy birthday to my everything ❤️

“Happy birthday to my everything,” he wrote and added a heart emoji.

The image has been liked more than 1,600,000 times and many fans have commented.

“U guys r the best couple in the whole entire world,” said one.

Another quipped: “Where do I sign up to be your everything though?”

Gigi also shared a picture of the pair locking lips as she held a peach-coloured birthday cake.

The pair have been in a relationship since 2016.
