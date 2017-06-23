Birdy and Elbow among 20 new acts added to Electric Picnic line-up

Birdy and Elbow are among twenty new acts added to the line-up for this years highly anticipated Electric Picnic.

The Manchester band Elbow will take to the stage over the weekend along with acts such as Duran Duran and Hudson Taylor.

The festival which is completely sold out will take place at Stradbally Hall in Co Laois and since 2004, the festival's popularity has increased year after year.

French indie-rock stars Phoenix, electro-pop mastermind Mura Masa and Belfast boys Bicep will also bring their live shows to EP.

Delighted to be playing ELECTRIC PICNIC this year! See you in September ⚡️⚡️ @EPfestival pic.twitter.com/HNM6bwujNz — Little Hours (@LittleHoursBand) June 23, 2017

Others to appear across the weekend are Everything Everything, Hannah Wants, Rejjie Snow, J Hus, Bears Den, Jagwar Ma and many more.

Here is a full list of acts so far that will play.