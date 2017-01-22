Binky Felstead shows off 'summer baby' bump

Binky Felstead has shared a picture of her growing baby bump with fans.

The Made In Chelsea star recently confirmed that she is expecting a baby with her showmate Josh “JP” Patterson.

Binky, 26, has now taken to social media to show off a snap of her little bump.

My little summer baby brewing ☀️👶🏻❤️ #thebump A photo posted by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:37am PST

She captioned the image: “My little summer baby brewing.”

Binky previously told Hello! magazine that the pregnancy had come as a bit of a shock to her and Josh, who are not currently in a relationship.

But she said: “This is a new start and a new chapter in our lives.

Binky Felstead (Ian West/PA)

“I want to be a little family, to be honest. But I’m going to be ok either way.

“Whatever happens, this baby is not going to be affected. And I know Josh will be part of the baby’s life whether we are together or not. We are a unit now.”