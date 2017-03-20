Binky and JP revealed their baby news on Made In Chelsea and none of the cast seemed that surprised

Made In Chelsea was back with a bang this week with the usual opulent parties, break-ups, make-ups and gossip. Let’s face it though, the whole episode revolved around Binky and JP’s baby news.

First up was Binky telling Louise, Stephanie and Rosie that she was 18 weeks pregnant. As they stuck on their ‘shocked’ faces, viewers didn’t seem convinced this was the first they were hearing of the baby news.

Whether they were shocked or not, people had mixed feelings about Stephanie asking if the baby was JP’s.

To be fair, it doesn’t fit into their usual mode to keep secrets for so long, but it is more believable now we know that Ollie was in on it all.

Next up, it was JP’s turn to tell the lads. As he gathered with Jamie, Akin and Proudlock over champagne, their reactions were a little different to the ladies… including one word in particular.

Ah, well. At least Ollie and JP have put aside their differences for the baby’s sake.

Long live the drama.
