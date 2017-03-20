Binky and JP revealed their baby news on Made In Chelsea and none of the cast seemed that surprised

Made In Chelsea was back with a bang this week with the usual opulent parties, break-ups, make-ups and gossip. Let’s face it though, the whole episode revolved around Binky and JP’s baby news.

When it comes to reacting to pregnancy news, there are two types of people… #MadeInChelsea pic.twitter.com/yhT11jCUlK — E4 (@E4Tweets) March 20, 2017

First up was Binky telling Louise, Stephanie and Rosie that she was 18 weeks pregnant. As they stuck on their ‘shocked’ faces, viewers didn’t seem convinced this was the first they were hearing of the baby news.

Why do they act so surprised? I'm sure they have seen each other in the past 18 weeks. #MadeInChelsea #MIC #binky #jp — alex (@troey14) March 20, 2017

#MadeInChelsea They call each other to say they've kissed somebody but kept quiet about being pregnant for 5 months?? Yeah ok!! — CLAIRE IRVING (@claireirving) March 20, 2017

Whether they were shocked or not, people had mixed feelings about Stephanie asking if the baby was JP’s.

That was so Shady Stephanie it's jps right? 😏#MadeInChelsea — amanda hawkins 💋 (@amandakins24) March 20, 2017

Okay, Steph totally stealing Binky's pregnancy reveal scene:



'Omg, we're going to be aunties!'



'It's JP's right?'#MadeInChelsea #MIC — Olivia Heath (@Liv_Heath) March 20, 2017

To be fair, it doesn’t fit into their usual mode to keep secrets for so long, but it is more believable now we know that Ollie was in on it all.

Everyone needs a friend like Ollie #MadeInChelsea — Natalie (@natalieblgr) March 20, 2017

I just love @BinkyFelstead & Ollie friendship. You just know Ollie has Binky's best interest in his heart! #MadeInChelsea — Asif H (@Asif_H786) March 20, 2017

Next up, it was JP’s turn to tell the lads. As he gathered with Jamie, Akin and Proudlock over champagne, their reactions were a little different to the ladies… including one word in particular.

I've got something to tell you.. Binky's pregnant.

Mate.

Mate.

Mate.

Mate.

Mate. Mate. Mate. Mate. Mate. #MadeInChelsea — MyLifeAsAnImposter (@cocoapatootie) March 20, 2017

"Mate...." "Mate....." "Mate...." "Maaaaate....." "Mate?" -natural reactions on #MadeInChelsea tonight are so well scripted. — Eimear Hurley (@eimearhurley) March 20, 2017

Calm down Jamie it's not your baby 😂 #MadeInChelsea — Kate Eilidh (@KateEilidh) March 20, 2017

Ah, well. At least Ollie and JP have put aside their differences for the baby’s sake.

JP and Ollie have made up! YAY! 😭😭😍😍 #MadeInChelsea xxxxx — Siobhan Linehan (@slinehan1) March 20, 2017

Aww JP & Ollie hug..the best 😊 #MadeInChelsea — Frank Ugboro (@FrankUgboro) March 20, 2017

Long live the drama.