Bindi Irwin remembers Crocodile Hunter dad on his birthday

Back to Showbiz Home

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her late dad Steve Irwin on what would have been his 55th birthday.

Australian wildlife expert Steve, who was nicknamed the Crocodile Hunter, died in 2006 after being attacked by a stingray while filming footage for a documentary.

His daughter Bindi, now 18, posted a picture of him on Instagram with a bird to mark the day.

Always in our hearts.

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on

She captioned the image: “Always in our hearts.”

Bindi, who was eight when her father died, has continued his conservation work at Australia Zoo in Queensland.

Who will you be spending #SuperBowl with today? 😘🌿🏈

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on

KEYWORDS: Showbiz World, Australia Zoo, Bindi Irwin, Steve Irwin

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz