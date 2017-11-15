Bindi Irwin pays tribute to crocodile hunter father on Steve Irwin Day

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her late conservationist father on Steve Irwin Day.

The event marks the life and legacy of the Australian wildlife expert, who was 44 when he died.

Steve, nicknamed “The Crocodile Hunter”, died in 2006 after being attacked by a stingray while filming footage for a documentary.

His daughter Bindi, 19, posted on Twitter and Instagram in memory of her father.

November 15. Steve Irwin Day. Today we remember all that Dad achieved for wildlife and wild places around the world. He taught me that we must all treat animals the way we wish to be treated. I think that his advice applies to both animals and people. In order to protect our planet, we must first learn to be kind in every part of life. If we are able to show kindness for each other we can be kind to our wildlife and in turn, our planet. I strive to encourage people to remember that conservation is not only about the cute and cuddly creatures, but also our crocodilians, snakes and sharks. We are all connected in some way. A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Nov 14, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Bindi, who was eight years old when her father died, continues his conservation work at Australia Zoo in Queensland.