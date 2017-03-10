Billy Ray Cyrus is toying with fans over whether Miley got married
Singer Billy Ray Cyrus is fuelling speculation that his daughter Miley has tied the knot after posting a picture of her in a white dress on Twitter.
After sharing the picture of the 24-year-old with the caption “I’m so happy…you are happy @MileyCyrus”, he began retweeting followers asking if she had got married.
I'm so happy...you are happy @MileyCyrus. pic.twitter.com/LcDV2UvMmV— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) March 10, 2017
Did she get married.... https://t.co/IPPVcSxUEt— dayra. (@vixennicks) March 10, 2017
I saw this ans atuomatic thought wedding.. https://t.co/6FYpt1k0ic— Kamiℓℓe (@MeelieFangirls) March 10, 2017
Did Miley get married?! I NEED ANSWERS https://t.co/OZVtoo14cr— Issa Claudia (@ClaudiaMelissv) March 10, 2017
The Wrecking Ball singer is engaged to actor Liam Hemsworth and the pair had reportedly planned a summer wedding in the Himalayas.
According to Life & Style magazine, they have also hinted towards moving to Australia next year.
But her father teased that plans may have changed by posting the photo, which was taken of a camera picturing a smiling Miley in a floaty white dress.
Neither Miley nor Liam have shared any updates on their own social media accounts.
