Billy Ray Cyrus is toying with fans over whether Miley got married

Singer Billy Ray Cyrus is fuelling speculation that his daughter Miley has tied the knot after posting a picture of her in a white dress on Twitter.

After sharing the picture of the 24-year-old with the caption “I’m so happy…you are happy @MileyCyrus”, he began retweeting followers asking if she had got married.

The Wrecking Ball singer is engaged to actor Liam Hemsworth and the pair had reportedly planned a summer wedding in the Himalayas.

According to Life & Style magazine, they have also hinted towards moving to Australia next year.

But her father teased that plans may have changed by posting the photo, which was taken of a camera picturing a smiling Miley in a floaty white dress.

Neither Miley nor Liam have shared any updates on their own social media accounts.
