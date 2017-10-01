Billy Joel headed for Aviva; Shania Twain announces second 3Arena date

Billy Joel is set to play Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday 23 June, next year.

The Piano Man hit-maker hasn't played on Irish soil since 2013 and this will be his only Irish appearance in 2018.

Tickets go on sale Monday, October 9 at 9am from all usual outlets.

Meanwhile, Shania Twain has also added a second Dublin date to her upcoming tour.

Tickets for the country singer's Dublin and Belfast shows sold out on Friday morning.

The singer will play an additional concert on September 27, 2018 in Dublin's 3Arena.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, October 5 at 9am on Ticketmaster.

This will be the singer's first Irish performance in 13 years.

No additional Belfast date has been added as yet.