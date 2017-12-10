Billy Elliot stars Walters and Bell reunited at film awards

Billy Elliot stars Julie Walters and Jamie Bell were reunited on the red carpet at the British Independent Film Awards (Bifa).

The pair co-starred in the Bafta-winning film 17 years ago, with Walters as the dance teacher who helps Billy (Bell) become a dancer.

Walters, 67, and Bell, 31, have now teamed up for another movie, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, and are both nominated for gongs at the Bifas for their performances.

Other stars at the event at Old Billingsgate in London on Sunday night included Ruth Wilson, who walked the carpet in a flimsy white dress despite the freezing temperature.

Ruth Wilson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Joanne Froggatt opted for a black number with a net skirt, which she brightened up with red shoes.

Joanne Froggatt (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Vicky McClure wore long-sleeved red and Olga Kurylenko turned heads in an eye-catching black and white crocheted and fringed frock.

Vicky McClure (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Olga Kurylenko (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Silver screen heavyweights including Gary Oldman and Vanessa Redgrave were also in attendance.

Oldman is being given the Variety Award, and Redgrave is being given the Richard Harris Award for outstanding contribution by an actor to British film.