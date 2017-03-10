Billie Piper cannot wait to reprise her role in Yerma

Billie Piper has said she is “really excited” to reprise her award-winning role as a woman obsessed by her infertility in the play Yerma.

The former Doctor Who actress will return to London’s Young Vic after receiving rave reviews for her performance in the play last year.

She has already won the best actress prize at the Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards and the Natasha Richardson Award for best actress at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards and has been nominated for an Olivier Award.

Arriving at a luncheon for the nominees, she told the Press Association: “I feel really excited about that, I am really looking forward to doing that play again, like I literally can’t wait, which I just didn’t expect.

“We are only doing four weeks but I’m just jazzed about it. The way we made it means that we never really got bored of it and I think the way we will rehearse it again and continue to work it will mean we will continue to feel fresh.

“I’m really interested if anything will be different. Emotionally, you change so I can’t imagine that won’t go unnoticed.”

Billie, who starred in the new telling of Spanish dramatist Federico Garcia Lorca’s 1934 play between July and September 2016, added that she loves the experience of being on stage far more now than when she was younger.

The mother of two said: “I think I’m more excited now. I was so daunted before and you’re always really terrified, especially previews and opening night, but I enjoy it more and more every time I do it.

“I do feel like I’ve grown up now, I know how to take care of myself a bit better now when I’m doing a play, especially if you’ve got kids in the mix.

Billie will return in the title role from July 26 until August 31.



The Olivier Awards will be handed out on April 9.