Billie Lourd sees Northern Lights on anniversary of mother Carrie Fisher’s death

Billie Lourd has offered a moving tribute to her mother Carrie Fisher on the anniversary of the former Star Wars actress’s death.

Lourd, 25, travelled to Norway to witness the Northern Lights in memory of Fisher – an adventure she never had the opportunity to complete while her mother was alive.

She posted a photo of an eerie green sky on Instagram, and joked it was Fisher lifting up her “dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across our unworthy irises”.

She wrote: “My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her.

“We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might “see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises”. And she did. I love you times infinity.”

Earlier Mark Hamill had paid tribute to his late co-star Carrie Fisher with a poignant quote from the latest Star Wars film.

Mirroring a piece of dialogue in Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Fisher’s final film in the sci-fi franchise – Hamill wrote on Instagram: “No one’s ever really gone…”

He added the hashtags #AlwaysWithUs and #CarrieOnForever along with a collage of pictures of himself and Fisher.

In The Last Jedi, Hamill’s character Luke Skywalker tells his sister Leia, played by Fisher, that “No-one’s ever really gone” as they say goodbye.

Hamill and Fisher starred in the original three Star Wars films together in the 1970s and 1980s, and reunited for 2015’s The Force Awakens and the latest film, which is dedicated to her memory.

Fans of Fisher, who was also known for roles in When Harry Met Sally… and British sitcom Catastrophe, took to Twitter to remember the actress.

One wrote, quoting one of the star’s witty lines from her 2008 autobiography: “One year ago today, Carrie Fisher, age 60, drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra.”

Another said that “one year ago today we lost a princess”, and added: “May the force be with her. Always.”

one year ago today we lost a princess.

we lost a general.

we lost a icon.

we lost leia.

we lost carrie fisher.

One fan wrote: “She was so much more than her roles. She was a mental health advocate. She was brave and talented. She was someone to look up to. She helped people in more ways than you could know.”

She was so much more than her roles. She was a mental health advocate. She was brave and talented. She was someone to look up to. She helped people in more ways than you could know.



They added: “No words can amount to the wonderful human being she was. #CarrieFisher.”

Fisher died on December 27 last year aged 60, following a heart attack.