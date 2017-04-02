Billie Lourd in birthday tribute to late grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Carrie Fisher’s daughter has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late grandmother Debbie Reynolds on what would have been her 85th birthday.

Billie Lourd, 24, posted a photograph on Instagram of her mother Carrie and Debbie, who died a day apart in December.

“Happy 85th to my constantly classily clad Abadaba,” she wrote in the caption.

🍀💚🍀 Happy 85th to my constantly classily clad Abadaba 💚 A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Apr 1, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Debbie’s nickname is a reference to the song Aba Daba Honeymoon, which she performed with Carleton Carpenter in the 1950 film Two Weeks With Love.

Actress Billie did not attend a public memorial in Hollywood last week to honour Carrie and Debbie.

Carrie’s brother Todd, who organised the service, said he understood why she skipped the event at Forest Lawn Cemetery, where the two actresses were buried together earlier this year.

Happy Birthday to The Mama. You are and will always in my heart and on my mind pic.twitter.com/qsKrOFwZc4 — Todd Fisher (@tafish) April 2, 2017

“I think she would have loved it. But it would have ripped her heart out,” he told USA Today.

Carrie, who shot to fame as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died on December 27 aged 60 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

A day later her mother, Singin’ In The Rain star Debbie, 84, died after a stroke.