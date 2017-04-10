Billboard Music Awards rematch for Adele and Beyonce

Adele and Beyonce will go head-to-head for the top gong at the Billboard Music Awards.

The two music superstars are nominated for top artist as well as being pitched against other for top female artist at next month’s Las Vegas ceremony, which marks one of the biggest nights on the US music calendar.

Drake and The Chainsmokers have earned a record 22 nominations each, followed by twenty one pilots who have 17 nods and Rihanna with 14.

Zayn Malik is up for best new artist, while Prince has earned three posthumous nominations including top soundtrack for Purple Rain.

Adele – who triumphed over Beyonce at the Grammys in February – will compete with the Formation singer for the top artist prize along with Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, twenty one pilots and the Weeknd.

Other British nominees include Coldplay, who have four nominations, Calvin Harris, who has two nods, and Radiohead who are up for top rock album for A Moon Shaped Pool.

Winners of the Billboard Music Awards are decided by album and digital songs sales over the past year, radio airplay, streaming, touring and interactions on social media.

The ceremony will be broadcast live in the US from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21.