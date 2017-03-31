Bill Ward: I was delighted to be killed off in Emmerdale

Bill Ward says he was happy his character met his end in the Dales.

The actor’s alter-ego James Barton died after being pushed off a bridge by his unstable wife Emma.

Bill Ward (Ian West/PA)

The star told Good Morning Britain: “I was delighted because when you’re doing the acting thing it is what you live for, big storylines, lots of drama, pile-ups, so I was chuffed to bits with it.”

He added: “On Emmerdale, it was one of the biggest stunts they’d ever done. It was great to be part of.”

The actor, whose character Charlie Stubbs was also killed off on Corrie, has taken over from EastEnders star Shane Richie in the murder-mystery play Not Dead Enough.