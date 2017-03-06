Bill Paxton died of a stroke following heart valve replacement surgery

Actor Bill Paxton died of a stroke following surgery complications – according to his death certificate.

He had the operation, to replace a heart valve and repair damage to his aorta, 11 days before his death at the age of 61 on February 25.

A report by online publication TMZ reported on Monday that it had obtained the Aliens star’s death certificate, which contained details of his condition.

Bill, left, in London in 2013 (Yui Mok/PA)

According to the website, “Paxton had just undergone valve replacement surgery to correct the aortic aneurysm problem when complications arose later and he suffered a stroke”.

The document also states that Paxton was cremated and his remains buried at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills – a final resting place for many Hollywood stars.

Also known for his roles in Twister, Titanic and HBO series Big Love, Paxton’s death was announced shortly before the Oscars, prompting a number of celebrities to share tributes from the red carpet.