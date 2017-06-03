Bill Maher slammed for using N-word during Real Time interview

Comedian Bill Maher has come under fire after he used a racial slur during an interview with Nebraska Senator, Ben Sasse.

Maher used the N-word during a segment of the interview when the two men were discussing Halloween and whether or not adults dress up in Nebraska.

Bill Maher just said the n word, @BenSasse didn't look horrified, and the audience applauded. pic.twitter.com/kFAs1S3dyM — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 3, 2017

"It's frowned upon. We don't do that quite as much," Sasse said.

"I've got to get to Nebraska more," Maher replied.

"You're welcome. We'd love to have you work in the fields with us," added Sasse

"Work in the fields? Senator, I'm a house n***r," Maher said.

There were audible groans from audience members, whom Maher assured: "No, it's a joke," before they burst into applause.

There was a strong reaction on Twitter to the controversial presenter's use of the N-word.

I stopped watching Bill Maher when he started on his anti-Muslim campaign & wouldn't let it go. Not surprised to hear him use the n-word now — Jonathan Riley (@JonRiley7) June 3, 2017

To everyone who is defending Bill Maher: remember that dismissing someone's bigotry just because they're in your party is how we got Trump. — Jeeniya (@jeeniya90) June 3, 2017

Maybe don't be the white guy that tries to explain why it was okay for Bill Maher to say the n-word. — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) June 3, 2017

If you say you're on the left in 2017 and you're still defending Bill Maher I need to tell you: you're not on the left — Louisa 🍞🌹🌹 (@LouisatheLast) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher will soon blame Trump for his racism, he will apologize then claim Trump family is ruining his life. That's how this works now. — Irma Hinojosa (@irmahinojosa_) June 3, 2017

If you think Bill Maher shouldn't be on tv because he said the n word, you obviously haven't seen his other attempts at comedy. — Jonathan Wier (@JonKMBZ) June 3, 2017