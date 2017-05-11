Big Brother's new series promises 'culture clash of modern Britain'

Big Brother bosses have said the new series of the reality show will present a “culture clash of modern Britain”, as they unveiled a new eye with a political theme.

Formed from a multi-coloured Union Jack flag, the design features a patchwork of eclectic images representing the UK, including a polling station, security cameras and a hand clutching a sign that says “We are all immigrants”.

Channel 5 said: “This summer, Big Brother presents a must-watch culture clash of modern Britain.

“At a time of political upheaval and tough questions about unity in the UK, Big Brother brings you an alternative look at Britain.”

Emma Willis (Ian West/PA)

The channel said the programme would serve up a “summer of contrasts, conflicts and collaboration… and more fireworks than you could imagine, as a selection of people, from a range of backgrounds, come together in the ultimate social experiment.

“The United Kingdom of Big Brother… and everyone is welcome.”

The 18th series of Big Brother starts in June, with presenter Emma Willis returning as host.

Presenter Rylan Clark-Neal will also be back as the host of spin-off show Big Brother’s Bit On The Side.