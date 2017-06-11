Big Brother viewers warned of trouble and strife in the house

Big Brother has issued its most bizarre viewer warning yet, telling fans to expect scenes of marital conflict.

The Channel 5 programme often flags up strong language at the beginning of an episode, but in a content warning aired before coverage of the housemates’ antics, those watching were told there would be “extremely aggressive drunken and highly personal marital confrontations”.

The couple in question were husband and wife Imran and Sukhvinder Javeed, who blew up at each other over accusations from other contestants that Sukhvinder had been stashing away her own personal supply of alcohol from the shared store cupboard.

Imran and Sukhvinder had a huge row (Channel 5)

As Imran approached his wife in the hot tub to ask about the rumour, she began to shout and swear at him and the pair then continued the argument in a bathroom before Sukhvinder stormed out.

She insisted she had not been hiding drink and vowed not to touch another drop in the house.

Arthur got drawn in to the spat (Channel 5)

Meanwhile, housemate Arthur Fulford attempted to jolly Imran along by trying to engage him in conversation about whether he was a Harry Potter fan, as Imran nodded sadly.

Later, Sukhvinder was shown sobbing in bed and saying she wanted to go home to her children as Imran tried to comfort her, with Arthur wading in to the marital row to try to rub her back.

:: Big Brother continues on Channel 5 on Sunday at 9pm.