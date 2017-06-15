Big Brother viewers unimpressed to see Nicola McLean back in the house

Back to Showbiz Home

Big Brother viewers said they were unimpressed to see Nicola McLean back in the house after she ruffled feathers during the celebrity version of the show.

Model Nicola, 35, was at the centre of plenty of bust-ups and was branded “a bully” by her housemates Jedward when she was on the Channel 5 programme earlier this year.

The star has now returned to the house alongside Marnie Simpson and Gemma Collins as part of a task in the non-celebrity series – leaving viewers rather annoyed.

Others commented on the fact Nicola – who also appeared on the show in 2012 – has had so many stays in the house.

There was also disappointment that Nicola’s sparring partner from the last series, How Clean Is Your House? star Kim Woodburn, has not entered the house.

And many thought a Nicola/Kim reunion would have provided some fireworks.

One viewer pondered: “Imagine a #gogglebox special tonight around Kim Woodburns, when she sees Nicola in the house.”

“I would love so much if Kim Woodburn walked in and to see Nicola’s face would make my day,” said another.

As part of this week’s shopping task, the housemates will have to cater to the whims and diva demands of their VIP guests.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, TV, UK, Big Brother, Gemma Collins, Kim Woodburn, Marnie Simpson, Nicola McLean, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz