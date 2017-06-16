Big Brother viewers disgusted at couple's comments about rival

Big Brother viewers were appalled by husband and wife Imran and Sukhvinder Javeed’s conversation about their dislike of another contestant.

The pair have been at the centre of several rows, both with other housemates and with each other, since they entered the Channel 5 reality series.

The Javeeds shocked viewers (Channel 5)

Sukhvinder has fallen out with Kayleigh Morris in particular, but those watching Thursday’s episode were shocked by what she and Imran had to say about her rival.

I have never witnessed a more deluded couple in my life what the actual hell!? Hypocrite central it's so frustrating! #BBUK — Gary Murphy (@gariemurphy) June 15, 2017

Imran and Sukhvinder need to go, such promise when they entered the house but turns out they are toxic #bbuk — Luke Marsden (@LukeMarsden) June 15, 2017

I wonder how Imran and Suki's daughter feel about mummy and daddy's behaviour on TV? #bbuk — Doreen (@Kenya_100) June 15, 2017

The couple were heard calling Kayleigh a number of vile names as they complained about her most recent row with Sukhvinder.

How the can Suhkvinder say that she wants to show her daughter a example when she's out there disrespecting a women calling her a hoe #bbuk — Just Another Girl (@Awkwardlycutexx) June 15, 2017

I really dont like Kayleigh but slut shaming someone is awful.. #bbuk — Natalie (@NattalieeS) June 15, 2017

Big Brother continues tomorrow night on Channel 5 at 9pm when a housemate will be evicted.