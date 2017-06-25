Big Brother contestant busts out of house… then makes quiet return

High drama in the Big Brother house quickly fizzled out to become a storm in a teacup during Saturday night’s episode.

Lotan Carter flew into a rage when new housemate Isabelle Warburton made fun of his obsession with his ex-fiancee, and smashed his way out of the house – only to return by a side door into the diary room minutes later.

Carter has regularly been shown airing his heartache over the break-up, but when Warburton accused him of never stopping talking about her, he stormed towards the garden door and swiped at the handle with his bare hands.

Carter smashed his way out of the house (Channel 5)

Breaking his way out of the locked door, the stripper barged through and could be heard telling a security guard he wanted to leave.

Housemate Ellie Young, who has spoken openly about her attraction to him, tried to drag him back into the garden and burst into tears, shouting “I can’t believe he’s gone” and kicking flower pots.

Tom Barber also had a dramatic reaction to the brief exit, screaming “No! No!” and hugging Young to console her.

He soon returned indoors (Channel 5)

But a short time later, a sheepish-looking Carter was seen being shown back into the diary room.

He said: “Now I’m going to go to bed.

“I am going to do my time the way I intended to, so I will leave when I am asked to leave. I’m not going to leave any time before.

“It just got a bit much and I needed to get the hell away.”