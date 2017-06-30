Big Bang's Johnny Galecki thanks firefighters after wildfire destroys house

The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki has thanked firefighters for trying in vain to save his holiday home from a California wildfire.

Galecki posted a picture on Instagram on Thursday of him hugging a firefighter while standing in the rubble of the home in the San Luis Obispo area.

He thanked Cal Fire in the caption, adding: "It is the profound risks that you accept and the sacrifices you and your families make that keep us safe."

Galecki, 42, plays Dr Leonard Hofstadter on the CBS show, one of the most popular on TV. He was also a regular on the ABC sitcom Roseanne.