Big Bang Theory spin-off focuses on Sheldon Cooper's childhood

The Big Bang Theory is getting a spin-off about genius Sheldon Cooper’s early years.

Young Sheldon will be set during the childhood of Jim Parsons’s socially awkward character in the original series.

The precocious nine-year-old Sheldon is living with his family in Texas and attending high school.

Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Kaley Cuoco star in The Big Bang Theory
The cast of The Big Bang Theory (Channel 4)

Actor Iain Armitage, who has appeared on Steve Harvey’s Big Shots and in the Nicole Kidman-Reese Witherspoon mini series Big Little Lies, will take the lead.

Jim, as the adult Sheldon, will be the narrator.

Film-maker Jon Favreau is directing the first episode.

The Big Bang Theory premiered in 2007 and 10 series have aired so far.
