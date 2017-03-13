Big Bang Theory spin-off focuses on Sheldon Cooper's childhood
The Big Bang Theory is getting a spin-off about genius Sheldon Cooper’s early years.
Young Sheldon will be set during the childhood of Jim Parsons’s socially awkward character in the original series.
The precocious nine-year-old Sheldon is living with his family in Texas and attending high school.
Actor Iain Armitage, who has appeared on Steve Harvey’s Big Shots and in the Nicole Kidman-Reese Witherspoon mini series Big Little Lies, will take the lead.
Jim, as the adult Sheldon, will be the narrator.
Film-maker Jon Favreau is directing the first episode.
The Big Bang Theory premiered in 2007 and 10 series have aired so far.
