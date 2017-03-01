Big Bang Theory cast agree pay cuts to free up money for co-stars

The cast of The Big Bang Theory have reportedly agreed to take pay cuts to ensure their co-stars Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik get raises.

Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar – who have all starred on the comedy since it began in 2007 – all offered to lose 100,000 dollars (£81,000) per episode from their salaries, reported US magazine Variety.

Just danced for 3 hours (aka embarrassed my children for 3 hours) at their homeschool spring dance. So sweaty but so happy right now. And not because I embarrassed them...Bc it was fun to dance with my friends who I've known since we were pregnant 12 years ago! #thinkisprainedmyhip lol A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on Feb 25, 2017 at 10:13pm PST

They offered to take less to free up 500,000 dollars (£405,000) for actresses Melissa and Mayim, who did not join the CBS show until the third series and are paid less.

Jim and the other original stars are said to earn about a million dollars (£811,000) per episode while Melissa and Mayim are thought to make about 200,000 dollars (£162,000).

However, it is not clear whether the actresses will agree as it has been reported that they might be seeking parity with their co-stars.

The Big Bang Theory premiered in 2007 and 10 series have aired so far.