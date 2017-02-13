Bieber's fans are melting as star posts snap showing him napping with a baby
Justin Bieber has set his fans’ hearts racing (what’s new?) after sharing the sweetest snap of him with a baby.
The image posted on Instagram shows the pop heartthrob having a little nap with the adorable infant.
Justin has his eyes closed and his head is leaning against the baby’s head as they snooze together.
The cute image – which alreay has 2,885,583 likes – has the star’s followers swooning, with many posting messages declaring their love for the singer.
One wrote: “You’ll be such a great daddy one day.”
Another gushed: “U are the sweetest!”
