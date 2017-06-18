Beyonce's twins get 'happy birthday' message from grandfather

Beyonce’s father has apparently confirmed that the US singer has welcomed her twins.

Several US news outlets reported that the babies have arrived and the online rumour mill has been in overdrive, but Beyonce and her husband Jay Z have yet to confirm the news.

However, her father Mathew Knowles appeared to let the cat out of the bag in a message on Instagram, posting a picture of balloons with the message: “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.”

They're here! .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #beyonce #jayz #twins #birthday #happybirthday A post shared by Mathew Knowles (@mrmathewknowles) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

He captioned the picture “They’re here!” and added the hashtags “#beyonce #jayz #twins #birthday #happybirthday.”

US reports say Beyonce, 35, gave birth earlier this week.

The gender of her new arrivals is unknown and no further details have been revealed.

The music power couple are already parents to five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Former Destiny’s Child star Beyonce revealed she was expecting twins with an Instagram post in February.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Along with a photograph of herself cradling her baby bump, she wrote: “We would like to share our love and happiness.

“We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes – The Carters.”

Jay Z’s real name is Shawn Carter.