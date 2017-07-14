Beyonce’s twin names: Sir Carter and Rumi join list of quirky celebrity monikers

Following weeks of speculation, Beyonce has revealed the names of her twins are Sir Carter and Rumi.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Her and Jay-Z’s new additions are certainly not the first celebrity children to have quirky names.

Here are some of the more unusual names famous types have chosen for their offspring:

:: Bear – Take That’s Howard Donald, as well as Cheryl and Liam Payne

When I get home I will be doing this. pic.twitter.com/NOhn3L3iIn — Howard Donald (@HowardDonald) June 19, 2017

Singer Howard Donald named his second child Dougie Bear and a few months later Cheryl and Liam Payne appeared to follow in the same footsteps by picking Bear as the name for their baby boy.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Payne appeared to confirm reports that he and Cheryl had named their child Bear with a Twitter reply to a message of congratulations to their new baby’s namesake, adventurer Bear Grylls.

Payne tweeted: “Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your (sic) a boss.”

:: River Rocket, Buddy Bear Maurice, Poppy Honey Rosie, Daisy Boo Pamela and Petal Blossom Rainbow – Jamie and Jools Oliver

The Munchkin A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Jun 13, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

The Olivers have always opted for whimsical names for their children and the celebrity chef has said he leaves the choices all down to his wife, who has shown an affinity for florals.

:: Moxie CrimeFighter – Penn Jillette and Emily Zolten

Magician Jillette said he chose the name Moxie for his daughter because it represents “old fashioned spunk and energy”. He said the choice of CrimeFighter as a second name was more of a joke, telling People: “When she gets pulled over by the police she can show her licence and say, ‘We’re on the same side, officer. My middle name is CrimeFighter’.”

:: Pilot Inspektor – Jason Lee and Beth Riesgraf

This baffling name is not even a real job, but the My Name Is Earl actor and his ex-fiance named their son after the Grandaddy song He’s Simple, He’s Dumb, He’s the Pilot.

:: Audio Science – Shannyn Sossamon and Dallas Clayton

The 40 Days and 40 Nights actress said she did not consult a name book when she was looking for ideas for her son. Instead, she said her boyfriend read through the dictionary.

:: North – Kim Kardashian and Kayne West

Happy Fathers Day! Thank you for being such a good dad to our babies! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

The reality star and the rapper named their first child together after a point on the compass because they reportedly saw North as “the highest power” and regarded their daughter as their highest point together.

:: Kal-El – Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim

Cage showed off just how much of a Superman fan he was when he chose the superhero’s Kryptonian name for his son. He told People: “I wanted a name that stood for something good, was unique and American and that’s all three. I just thought it was a beautiful name and it had kind of a magical ring to it.”

:: Apple – Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

More special guests for Up And Up – ending an incredible night here in #ColdplayMilan R42 A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

The actress and the Coldplay frontman looked to the fruit bowl to name their oldest child. Paltrow told Oprah: “[Apple] sounded so sweet and it conjured such a lovely picture for me. You know, apples are so sweet and they’re wholesome and it’s biblical and I just thought it sounded so lovely and … clean! And I just thought, ‘Perfect’.”

:: Moon Unit – Frank and Gail Zappa

Moon Unit was one of the first celebrity babies to bear the brunt of the fashion for unusual names. Gail told The Times that Frank told her: ‘You can name it Moon or Motorhead’. She added: “You know, you’re not (truly) related to your partner in life until you have a child together. So we became a family unit and that’s the significance of Moon’s middle name.”

:: Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily – Michael Hutchence and Paula Yates

Sir Bob Geldof with Tiger Lily in July 2005 (Steve Parsons/PA)

The TV star and the INXS singer reportedly chose the name for their child by giving everyone a say. Apparently Pixie, one of Yates’ daughters with Sir Bob

Geldof, chose the name Heavenly, Hutchence chose Hiraani, and Yates chose Tiger Lily. She now goes by the name Tiger.