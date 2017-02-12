Beyonce's pregnancy photo is now a five-storey mural
Beyonce broke the internet this month with a picture on Instagram announcing she was pregnant with twins.
The iconic photo became the most liked photo on the social media platform with over 10 million likes since February 1.
Now the photo has been used to pay tribute to the singer with a five-storey mural in Melbourne.
Aussie artist Lushsux has recreated the photo with a mural which he shared on his own Instagram, with the caption: "Five stories of @beyonce. Does it look like I'm expecting twins too?"
It's isn't Lushsux first famous mural, he's previously created different ones featuring Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
We have to say, Lushsux work is nothing if not impressive.
