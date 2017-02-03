Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement has set a Guinness World Record

Back to Showbiz Home

Beyoncé stopped the world in its tracks when she announced that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins.

Her news shattered social media and the leading image posted to her Instagram account won the Guinness World Record for the most-liked image on the platform of all time.

Move over Selena.

Twitter was hit with over half a million tweets in 45 minutes.

Did she just break the internet? We think she did.

⚰️ @basicbitchfoundation

A photo posted by Jessica Anteby (@beigecardigan) on

KEYWORDS: beyonce, pregnant, twins, showbiz, celebrity

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz