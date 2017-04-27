Beyonce’s photograph of herself becomes viral sensation

A photograph of Beyonce speaking to a waitress at a restaurant has taken the internet by storm.

The Lemonade singer shared a host of pictures with her 100 million Instagram followers from a night out at a restaurant with a group of friends, which included her husband, music mogul Jay Z.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT



So far her post has received around 1.8 million likes and more than 12,000 comments, and her fans have taken to social media to create memes and write captions about what they think she could be saying to the person at the restaurant.

Her fans did not miss a trick to wonder about she could be saying…

"Who is "Gratuity" and why am I paying for her food?" pic.twitter.com/UGGmZZMjo0 — Simple. Bold. Love. (@sawngbyrd28) April 27, 2017

Getting to the point:

"I only had an appetizer & a water..." pic.twitter.com/o3OqzVjAWv — eric ✌🏾 (@thetrillgent) April 26, 2017

Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy, also got a mention:

Beyoncé: No, Blue has her own money. pic.twitter.com/0QAZ6oV83y — Bishop Petty (@_KingBlack90) April 27, 2017

Because when you’re Beyonce the world is pretty much at your feet…

Beyoncé: Let me just have the...

Waitress: How about I have them make everything on the menu and you can make a choice after seeing them! pic.twitter.com/fxmHktctNg — Holy Alejandro (@HolyAlejandro) April 27, 2017

And last but not least, there was of course a reference to her sixth and latest album, Lemonade…

"I actually invented Lemonade so it should be free." pic.twitter.com/k8Yq3aGTLa — blaria. (@Keelectric_Lady) April 27, 2017

The singer announced this week that she is offering four scholarships to female students to mark the one-year anniversary of the album.