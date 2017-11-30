Beyonce to duet with Ed Sheeran on Perfect remix

Ed Sheeran has revealed his first collaboration with Beyonce will be on a new version of his song Perfect.

The remix of his track from album ÷ was revealed on his Instagram page.

Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x

He wrote: “Got Beyonce to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x.”

Last week Sheeran hinted that the new version of the song would feature a major star.

It will be Beyonce’s third big collaboration in recent months, following her appearance on J Balvin and Willy William’s Mi Gente (Remix), and Eminem’s Walk On Water.

Perfect official video out now on youtube

Sheeran released the video to the original version of Perfect earlier this month, which featured him and actress Zoey Deutch frolicking in the snow on a romantic ski trip.