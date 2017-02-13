Beyonce teared up after Adele paid her an emotional tribute at the Grammys

It was a triumphant night at the Grammys for Adele but her real success was making Beyonce cry.

After taking to the stage to accept the award for Album Of The Year for smash-hit 25, Adele Kanye-d herself by saying the prize should have gone to the Lemonade singer.

She even broke the prize in half to try to share the award with Queen Bey.

ADELE BROKE HER ALBUM OF THE YEAR GRAMMY IN HALF TO GIVE PART OF IT TO BEYONCÉ. I LOVE HER SO MUCH #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/tf6Yn630BQ — SHOOK (@adkinsupdates) February 13, 2017

The 28-year-old singer won album of the year for 25 and record and song of the year for Hello, beating her “idol” to the three top awards.

A tearful Adele dedicated her album award to Beyonce, who missed out with her celebrated visual record Lemonade.

“I can’t possibly accept this award,” she said.

“I’m very humble and I’m grateful and gracious but my artist of my life is Beyonce and the Lemonade album was just so monumental – Beyonce, it was so monumental – and so well thought-out and so beautiful and soul-baring.

“All us artists here, we f****** adore you.

“The way you make me and my friends feel. The way you make my black friends feel is empowering. You make them stand up for themselves and I love you and I always have.”

Beyonce made her first public performance since announcing she is pregnant with twins as she performed two songs from her hit album Lemonade.

Her husband Jay Z and their daughter Blue Ivy were in the audience as she won best urban contemporary album and best music video for Formation.

On stage, Beyonce said the album was made to “give a voice to our pain” and to “confront issues that make us uncomfortable”.