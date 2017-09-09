Beyonce serves food to Hurricane Harvey victims

Beyonce has returned to her home town of Houston to serve food to people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The superstar was joined by her mother Tina and her Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams to work on a production line of volunteers giving meals to families devastated by the floods.

Wow !! How great was this day ? this is our third stop first we went to St. John's and along with Pastor Rudy . Beyonce Sponsored a luncheon for 400 folks some of the people affected by harvey and had a short program motivation to try tol encourage them and love on them. Second stop we went to the George R Brown convention center , where we talk to some of the residents about the needs and toured the facility Third stop we traveled to accompany one of lHouston's Best real life Heroes Trae That Truth to serve food to the residents of this complex ! This man delivers supplies that were donated by generous people like you . It was fun unloading the truck and organizing the sizes . Please keep the donations coming! .❤️❤️ Thats Michelle Williams at the beginning of line, serving the chicken , Beyonce on Green beans and me on bread duty. Ingrid over there serving deserts.

In a video shared by Tina on Instagram, Beyonce can be seen sporting plastic gloves to serve green beans into polystyrene containers.

In the caption, she said it was the third stop of the day after her daughter sponsored a luncheon for 400 people affected by the hurricane at her local church St John’s, before they paid a visit to the George R Brown convention centre to meet people displaced by the flooding.

She added: “It was fun unloading the truck and organising the sizes. Please keep the donations coming! Thats Michelle Williams at the beginning of line, serving the chicken, Beyonce on Green beans and me on bread duty. Ingrid over there serving deserts.”

Other videos posted show Beyonce was also accompanied by her daughter with rapper Jay-Z, Blue Ivy.

In a video of her trip to St John’s church, Beyonce can be heard saying the day was “a celebration of survival”, adding: “Houston is my home.”

Janet Jackson has also made a visit to the same convention centre and posted a video on Instagram encouraging people to “weather the storm together.”

She captioned it: “As we visit shelters here in Houston, our thoughts are with those affected by the e.quake in Mexico, H.Irma & storms in S. Asia & Africa.”

Comedian Kevin Hart also showed a video of himself and basketball star Chris Paul volunteering with the Red Cross after his urged his celebrity friends to donate as much money as they could.

In Houston making sure that the money that was raised is being used properly… #LiveLoveLaugh

He captioned it: “In Houston making sure that the money that was raised is being used properly…”
