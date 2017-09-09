Beyonce serves food to Hurricane Harvey victims

Beyonce has returned to her home town of Houston to serve food to people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The superstar was joined by her mother Tina and her Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams to work on a production line of volunteers giving meals to families devastated by the floods.

Wow !! How great was this day ? this is our third stop first we went to St. John's and along with Pastor Rudy . Beyonce Sponsored a luncheon for 400 folks some of the people affected by harvey and had a short program motivation to try tol encourage them and love on them. Second stop we went to the George R Brown convention center , where we talk to some of the residents about the needs and toured the facility Third stop we traveled to accompany one of lHouston's Best real life Heroes Trae That Truth to serve food to the residents of this complex ! This man delivers supplies that were donated by generous people like you . It was fun unloading the truck and organizing the sizes . Please keep the donations coming! .❤️❤️ Thats Michelle Williams at the beginning of line, serving the chicken , Beyonce on Green beans and me on bread duty. Ingrid over there serving deserts. A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Sep 8, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

In a video shared by Tina on Instagram, Beyonce can be seen sporting plastic gloves to serve green beans into polystyrene containers.

In the caption, she said it was the third stop of the day after her daughter sponsored a luncheon for 400 people affected by the hurricane at her local church St John’s, before they paid a visit to the George R Brown convention centre to meet people displaced by the flooding.

She added: “It was fun unloading the truck and organising the sizes. Please keep the donations coming! Thats Michelle Williams at the beginning of line, serving the chicken, Beyonce on Green beans and me on bread duty. Ingrid over there serving deserts.”

Other videos posted show Beyonce was also accompanied by her daughter with rapper Jay-Z, Blue Ivy.

A fan sang to Beyoncé as she served food to the people of Houston. SIDENOTE: This video has me SCREAMING… Between Blue and Julius I. Can't. Breathe. 💀 #lmao Beyoncé and the Bey Good team are in Houston as they work on helping victims of Hurricane Harvey Link in Bio to donate to Bread of Life or GHCS #BeyGood #BreadOfLife #GHCS #Houston #Texas #HurricaneHarvey #HurricaneHarveyRelief A post shared by Beyoncé, Solange and others (@formation.tour.2016) on Sep 8, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

In a video of her trip to St John’s church, Beyonce can be heard saying the day was “a celebration of survival”, adding: “Houston is my home.”

Touching moment for me being in St. John's again with Beyoncé I remember her singing her first solo there at 14 years old . We got to serve our homegirls and guys that were affected by Hurricane Harvey. Please donate to #breadoflife . They are real!!!❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Sep 8, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Janet Jackson has also made a visit to the same convention centre and posted a video on Instagram encouraging people to “weather the storm together.”

As we visit shelters here in Houston, our thoughts are with those affected by the e.quake in Mexico, H.Irma & storms in S. Asia & Africa. A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Sep 8, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

She captioned it: “As we visit shelters here in Houston, our thoughts are with those affected by the e.quake in Mexico, H.Irma & storms in S. Asia & Africa.”

Comedian Kevin Hart also showed a video of himself and basketball star Chris Paul volunteering with the Red Cross after his urged his celebrity friends to donate as much money as they could.

In Houston making sure that the money that was raised is being used properly… #LiveLoveLaugh A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 8, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

He captioned it: “In Houston making sure that the money that was raised is being used properly…”