Beyonce pulls out of Coachella - but is rebooked for 2018

Beyonce has pulled out of this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival because of her pregnancy with twins.

The Lemonade star was due to headline at the Californian music event on both weekends that it runs but she has cancelled her appearances on doctors’ orders and has instead been booked for the 2018 line-up.

Beyonce will be resting up (PA)

She was supposed to top the bill at the festival in Indio, California on April 15 and 22 alongside Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar, but so far her replacement has not been announced.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice said the singer had to pull out “following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months”.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters

Beyonce and her husband Jay Z announced in January that they were expecting twins.

The couple already have a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

In 2011 Beyonce headlined Glastonbury Festival, three years after Jay Z topped the bill at the event in 2008.