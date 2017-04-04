Beyonce posts rare home video footage to celebrate wedding anniversary

Beyonce has taken to Instagram to post an emotional video made up of personal moments between her and husband, Jay Z.

The video - posted with the caption ‘4.4.17’ - not only marks their ninth wedding anniversary it is also the video for her new song, Die For You.

The rare home video footage shows the private couple at various stages of their relationship.

From their wedding day, various holidays to getting matching tattoos and even the birth of their first child, daughter Blue Ivy.

💙 4.4.17 💙 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

And like anything Beyonce does, it has caused fans to go into meltdown.

Die With You describes the exact feelings I have for Beyoncé. 👑🐝 pic.twitter.com/Y10cIBGKhY — Matt Smith (@MattSmithNow) April 4, 2017

Beyoncé's "Die With You" video has me crying at work so THANKS, QUEEN — Ariel (@arielgolightly) April 4, 2017

Curled in bed actually crying over the clip of Die With You so ok thx Beyoncé goodbye — ∆ Erica Nicole ∆ (@ericanicole_k) April 4, 2017

Thanks Beyoncé...crying was NOT on my schedule for today. pic.twitter.com/WuFzLGLeAL — 😎 (@oooguhl) April 4, 2017

Dear @Beyonce Thank you for "Die With You" and the "IV EVER EVER" Playlist today! You're a Life saver more than you know. God Bless You. <3 — VictoriusVisuals (@VictoriusVisual) April 4, 2017

The full video has been made available on Tidal, however some fans have been sharing it on the socials.

Beyoncé - Die With You. (2017 Full Video) pic.twitter.com/322sgypBll — BEYONCÉCAPITAL (@BeyonceCapital) April 4, 2017

Is there anything Queen B can't do?