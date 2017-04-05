Beyonce marks wedding anniversary with sweet video tribute to Jay Z

Beyonce paid tribute to husband Jay Z with a romantic new music video on their ninth wedding anniversary.

The pop star married rapper Jay Z on April 4 2008 and she marked the occasion with an onslaught of social media posts, including a selection of private pictures and the video for her song Die With You.

Fans were delighted at the clip, which comprised rare images of Beyonce and Jay Z throughout their relationship, featuring shots from their wedding day and the time they had matching ring finger tattoos inked.

💙 4.4.17 💙 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Grainy footage of the famous couple on holiday was used along with Beyonce showing off her baby bump from her first pregnancy with daughter Blue Ivy.

Another more recent clip saw Blue Ivy kissing Beyonce’s baby bump, as the singer is currently pregnant with twins.

The former Destiny’s Child star shared the video with her 98.7 million Instagram followers and it was also made available on streaming service Tidal.

On her official website, beyonce.com, the 35-year-old posted personal images from her eighth wedding anniversary celebrations last year with Jay Z at the Grand Canyon.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

The pictures saw them kissing, hugging and drinking against the picturesque backdrop with their daughter having joined them for the trip.

Along with her extensive post, Beyonce shared lyrics from Die With You.

“I don’t have a reason to cry and I have every reason to smile,” she wrote.

Fans were impressed and took to Twitter to share their glee over the very public display of affection.

Beyoncé is soooo so so innocently and beautifully in love with Jay-Z 😢must feel amazing #DieWithYou 💕 — Nyree. (@xoEeryn) April 5, 2017

It's amazing how Beyoncé's art can seem so personal & raw. That's art. — TMM (@Ms_Nutt) April 5, 2017

Beyoncé leaves me speechless..what an amazing women — katie (@ktwhiteman) April 5, 2017

I love how Beyoncè loves Jay😭❤️It's all in the way she looks at him. Beautiful 😢💕 — Sharold.🌸🐝 (@Ssss_Mas) April 5, 2017